Digital literacy campaign aims to equip Thais to deal with online scams

The #ThaisAware campaign is a collaboration between short-form video platform operator TikTok, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Central Investigation Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), COFACT Project and the Thailand Consumers Council.

Under the campaign, government agencies and civil society organisations will launch educational content based on their expertise. For instance, the BOT and the SEC will play a pivotal role in educating and raising awareness about deception in financial transactions, such as loan scams, investment fraud or romance scams.

Meanwhile, the consumer protection board and the consumers council have joined forces to provide knowledge on how to act when falling victim to online scams, including cases where consumers receive unfair or substandard products.