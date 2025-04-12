Thailand Launches Urgent Probe into Durian Packaging Contamination Scare

Thai authorities have launched an urgent investigation into the source of cardboard packaging used for durian exports after China detected traces of the banned chemical BY2.

The Commerce Ministry has ordered an immediate probe of packing plants ("long") in Chanthaburi province, a key durian-growing region, amid fears the contamination could severely damage the reputation of Thai durian in the crucial Chinese market.

Deputy Minister of Commerce, Napintorn Srisunpang, confirmed he had liaised with the Governor of Chanthaburi and instructed the provincial commerce officer to collect samples of cardboard boxes from durian packing facilities.

These samples will undergo rigorous testing for BY2 contamination, and the origin of the suspect packaging will be traced.

The discovery of the prohibited chemical in Thai durian by Chinese authorities has triggered significant alarm regarding product safety and consumer confidence within China.

