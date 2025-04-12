Thailand Launches Urgent Probe into Durian Packaging Contamination Scare

Thai authorities have launched an urgent investigation into the source of cardboard packaging used for durian exports after China detected traces of the banned chemical BY2.
The Commerce Ministry has ordered an immediate probe of packing plants ("long") in Chanthaburi province, a key durian-growing region, amid fears the contamination could severely damage the reputation of Thai durian in the crucial Chinese market.
Deputy Minister of Commerce, Napintorn Srisunpang, confirmed he had liaised with the Governor of Chanthaburi and instructed the provincial commerce officer to collect samples of cardboard boxes from durian packing facilities.
These samples will undergo rigorous testing for BY2 contamination, and the origin of the suspect packaging will be traced.
The discovery of the prohibited chemical in Thai durian by Chinese authorities has triggered significant alarm regarding product safety and consumer confidence within China.
Adding to the concern, exporters reported finding BY2 in the cardboard boxes used for shipments, a new development after repeated "big cleaning" initiatives by producers.
The presence of BY2 in packaging poses a direct contamination risk to the fruit, potentially causing it to fail stringent safety inspections in importing nations.
This has already resulted in the suspension of certain durian shipments and threatens to tarnish the image of Thai durian in international markets, a vital source of income for farmers, particularly in eastern Thailand.
Napintorn stated that as an immediate measure, he has urged the Governor of Chanthaburi to collaborate with the Thai Corrugated Cardboard Packaging Association to swiftly secure alternative, BY2-safe packaging options for durian exporters.
"The Ministry of Commerce is taking this issue regarding the marketing and export of durian very seriously," Napintorn asserted. "I and the relevant agencies fully understand the concerns of our farmers and exporters. We are working urgently on all fronts to ensure that Thai durian is ready for export according to schedule."
This rapid response is part of a broader strategy to safeguard Thailand's valuable durian export market, which generates substantial revenue for farmers across numerous provinces, especially in the eastern part of the country.