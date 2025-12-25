Employers warned Friday last day to renew permits for migrant workers

Employers have been warned to renew permission to hire workers from three neighbouring countries, with Friday, December 26, the final day for renewals.
Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Prertwiwattana said Friday is the last day employers can renew permission to hire workers from Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam under the Cabinet resolution dated November 11.
She said renewals can be submitted online until 11.59pm on Friday.
The target groups covered by the measure include three main categories of migrant workers:
Employers or business operators must submit a work permit application (Form Bor Tor 50) on behalf of the migrant worker via the online system at:
www.eworkpermit.doe.go.th
They must pay a 100-baht fee and upload a 3 x 4 centimetre photograph of the worker by Friday.
Lalida said copies of the applications can be used in lieu of work permit certificates pending approval. Once the applications are filed, the workers can resume work immediately.
She urged employers not to miss the final opportunity to lawfully employ their migrant workers.