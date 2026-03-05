Thailand Welcomes Global Exhibition Leaders to Bangkok for UFI Asia Pacific Conference

TCEB reinforces ‘Best Exhibition Nation of ASEAN’ status as Bangkok hosts 300 industry elites, with 2026 events set to generate over 200 billion baht.
Thailand today officially opened the UFI Asia Pacific Conference 2026, welcoming approximately 300 global delegates to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).
The two-day event, running from 5–6 March, serves as a strategic showcase for the Kingdom’s ambition to be recognised as the premier exhibition hub of Southeast Asia.
A Strategic Hub for Global Trade
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is utilising the prestigious gathering to solidify its "Best Exhibition Nation of ASEAN" branding.
Dr Supawan Teerarat, president of TCEB, noted that the conference arrives at a "pivotal moment," following Thailand’s recent global recognition for its comprehensive government support and clear exhibition strategies.
"TCEB has a long-established and valued relationship with UFI, and we are honoured to showcase Thailand’s world-class venues and exceptional hospitality to colleagues from across the globe," said Dr Supawan. "Our goal is to win events that bring real impact—moving beyond simple spend-per-head metrics to capture intangibles like knowledge transfer and network value."
She further emphasised that Thailand is positioning its exhibitions as "global-scale platforms for industries of the future," driving the national economy toward high-value sectors such as medical services and automation.
Industry Confidence in "The Land of Smiles"
Chris Skeith OBE, CEO and Managing Director of UFI (The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry), stated that Bangkok was chosen in recognition of its position as the region’s fastest-growing exhibition market.
"We are thrilled to bring the conference back to Bangkok after 15 years," Skeith remarked. "As the industry evolves, the conversations we have here—on AI, sustainability, and shifting supply chains—will help turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Thailand offers the scale and public–private collaboration needed to drive measurable business value."
The event also coincides with the UFI presidency of Panittha Buri, a representative of Thailand’s exhibition community, further highlighting the country's leadership role within the global association.
Economic Impact and Sector Growth
The exhibition sector is becoming a vital engine for the Thai economy. Forecasts for 2026 suggest:
Total Exhibitions: 165 events expected nationwide.
Economic Impact: A projected 201.45 billion baht.
New Entries: 19 new international exhibitions from the UK, Singapore, and China.
High-profile events scheduled for this year include THAIFEX, Asia’s largest food trade show, and Gastech, a major global energy exhibition expected to draw 50,000 participants in September.
Innovation and Eased Regulations
To enhance the return on investment for international players, TCEB has collaborated with the Customs Department to streamline the temporary import of goods and worked with the Ministry of Labour to ease regulations for foreign event personnel.
Sustainability also remains a core pillar.
Dr Supawan underscored this commitment, stating, "Sustainability is not merely a concept, but a credible brand for hosting events in Thailand."
The current UFI conference has implemented measurable carbon reduction standards to reflect this strategy.
Bangkok: The "City for All"
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed the delegates by highlighting the capital's status as the world’s most visited city in 2025, with over 30 million visitors.
"With internationally standardised infrastructure and heartfelt hospitality, our city is not only fully equipped to host world-class exhibitions but is also a 'city for all,'" Chadchart said. "Bangkok is truly one of the world’s leading destinations for international events, ready to warmly welcome visitors from around the globe."
The UFI Asia Pacific Conference continues through Friday, providing a networking nexus for organisers to explore emerging opportunities in Thailand’s diversifying market.