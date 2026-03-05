Thailand Welcomes Global Exhibition Leaders to Bangkok for UFI Asia Pacific Conference

TCEB reinforces ‘Best Exhibition Nation of ASEAN’ status as Bangkok hosts 300 industry elites, with 2026 events set to generate over 200 billion baht.

Thailand today officially opened the UFI Asia Pacific Conference 2026, welcoming approximately 300 global delegates to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

The two-day event, running from 5–6 March, serves as a strategic showcase for the Kingdom’s ambition to be recognised as the premier exhibition hub of Southeast Asia.

A Strategic Hub for Global Trade

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is utilising the prestigious gathering to solidify its "Best Exhibition Nation of ASEAN" branding.

Dr Supawan Teerarat, president of TCEB, noted that the conference arrives at a "pivotal moment," following Thailand’s recent global recognition for its comprehensive government support and clear exhibition strategies.

"TCEB has a long-established and valued relationship with UFI, and we are honoured to showcase Thailand’s world-class venues and exceptional hospitality to colleagues from across the globe," said Dr Supawan. "Our goal is to win events that bring real impact—moving beyond simple spend-per-head metrics to capture intangibles like knowledge transfer and network value."

She further emphasised that Thailand is positioning its exhibitions as "global-scale platforms for industries of the future," driving the national economy toward high-value sectors such as medical services and automation.

