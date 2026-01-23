TCEB drives Thailand's MICE growth with global exhibitions

The trend of the “Exhibition” market has changed significantly. It is no longer just a typical promotional event but has transformed into an “economic platform” by bringing in key policies from each country or region as highlights.

The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) points out that the impact of exhibitions is that they serve as platforms where both “trade” and “investment” happen at every event. Wherever these platforms are located, investors and technologies will follow.





Supawan Teerarat, Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), stated that although Thailand has long been seen as a destination with more than just facilities and readiness for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions), which was once booming and generated over THB 200 billion in revenue in 2019 before COVID, neighbouring countries—especially in Southeast Asia—now have similar capabilities in terms of convention centres, hotels, and international flights. Therefore, for Thailand to succeed in the “Exhibition” sector, it needs to focus on the “issues” or economic trends at the regional level to compete effectively.

TCEB is therefore emphasising that Thailand is the Gateway of ASEAN for the exhibition market. Organisers can clone events from other countries or regions to be held in Thailand, where TCEB helps organisers connect with target groups, especially buyers, sellers, and visitors. By attending exhibitions in Thailand, visitors will not only meet Thai clients but clients from all over ASEAN as well.