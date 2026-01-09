Three tourism and MICE highlights to watch in Thailand in 2026

Thailand’s tourism and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) outlook in 2026 is set to be shaped by a mix of headline marketing campaigns and mega-events aimed at drawing more international visitors and high-spending business travellers, alongside the annual staples such as Chinese New Year and Songkran.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has appointed global superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”, positioning the campaign as a push to reinforce Thailand’s image as a high-quality leisure destination and strengthen traveller confidence.
TAT has described the campaign period as 12 months, running from September 29 2025 to September 29 2026, and has signalled plans to roll out campaign content in early 2026, including teaser material.
Thailand is set to host Tomorrowland Thailand—a major EDM festival brand—on December 11–13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.
Organisers’ public timelines list:
Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has also publicised expectations that the three-day event could accommodate up to 50,000 attendees per day, with more than 60% projected to come from overseas, and a projected economic impact over multiple years.
A major MICE anchor for 2026 is Bangkok’s hosting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) Annual Meetings, scheduled for October 12–18, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
Thailand was selected as host in 2023, marking a high-profile return for the country as a venue for global economic and financial leaders, including finance ministers, central bank governors and international institutions.
Another major 2026 draw is Gastech 2026, billed by organisers as a global energy exhibition and conference, set for September 14–17, 2026, at BITEC, Bangkok.