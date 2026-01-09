Three tourism and MICE highlights to watch in Thailand in 2026

Thailand’s tourism and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) outlook in 2026 is set to be shaped by a mix of headline marketing campaigns and mega-events aimed at drawing more international visitors and high-spending business travellers, alongside the annual staples such as Chinese New Year and Songkran.





1) Lisa as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has appointed global superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”, positioning the campaign as a push to reinforce Thailand’s image as a high-quality leisure destination and strengthen traveller confidence.

TAT has described the campaign period as 12 months, running from September 29 2025 to September 29 2026, and has signalled plans to roll out campaign content in early 2026, including teaser material.

2) Tomorrowland makes its Thailand debut

Thailand is set to host Tomorrowland Thailand—a major EDM festival brand—on December 11–13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.

Organisers’ public timelines list:

Pre-registration: January 8, 2026 (4pm Thailand time)

Discover Thailand packages: February 28, 2026

Worldwide ticket sales: March 7, 2026

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has also publicised expectations that the three-day event could accommodate up to 50,000 attendees per day, with more than 60% projected to come from overseas, and a projected economic impact over multiple years.