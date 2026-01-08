Tomorrowland Thailand opens pre-reg, unveils ‘CONSCIENCIA’

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 opened pre-registration on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 4pm (GMT+7, Thailand time), with organisers also unveiling the festival’s official 2026 theme: ‘CONSCIENCIA’.
Tomorrowland, the legendary electronic music festival originating in Belgium, said pre-registration is designed to help fans prepare for ticket purchases in the Worldwide Ticket Sale, scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 4pm (GMT+7). The pre-registration step is described as important because it increases the chances of securing tickets compared with people who do not register in advance.
Organisers describe Tomorrowland as the world’s largest EDM festival, drawing attendees from more than 200 countries. Tomorrowland Thailand is being promoted as the first full-format Tomorrowland festival in Asia, scheduled for December 11–13, 2026 at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, Chonburi.
Festival scale and on-site plans
Tomorrowland Thailand is expected to transform 600 rai of Wisdom Valley into a full-scale Tomorrowland site, featuring six stages: Mainstage (the main stage), CORE, FREEDOM and three additional stages designed specifically for Thailand.
Across the three-day event, organisers say the venue can accommodate up to 50,000 people per day, with more than 60% expected to come from overseas.
The project also includes Tomorrowland Academy, aimed at teaching Thai participants skills in music, technology and event production.
Organisers also said the event will emphasise community participation, prioritising local supply chains for items such as food, souvenirs and services, and will place strong focus on sustainability because Tomorrowland positions itself as an organisation that values the environment and good governance.
The festival is being promoted with sustainability targets and practices such as Zero Waste, Carbon Neutral operations and the use of renewable energy. Organisers said the event would allow Thailand to learn from international know-how and could become a model “Green Festival” for Asia.
‘CONSCIENCIA’: the 2026 theme linking three continents
Tomorrowland’s 2026 concept is built around a new main theme called ‘CONSCIENCIA’, intended to serve as the concept for the Mainstage design. Organisers describe it as one idea, one universe and one experience linking people around the world — the same theme to be used across Tomorrowland events on three continents.
The ‘CONSCIENCIA’ theme is scheduled for:
The ‘CONSCIENCIA’ concept is described as a mysterious dimension where six primal emotions have merged into the foundations of existence: Wonder, Love, Anger, Joy, Desire, and Sadness.
Within this world, these emotions give rise to six distinct factions, each with its own visual language, rituals and symbolic universe. Organisers describe the result as a realm that feels suspended between an otherworldly imagined world and deep humanity — a place where emotions become landscapes and imagination is given form.
Key Thailand dates
Ticket prices (Tomorrowland Thailand 2026)