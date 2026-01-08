Tomorrowland Thailand opens pre-reg, unveils ‘CONSCIENCIA’

Festival scale and on-site plans

Tomorrowland Thailand is expected to transform 600 rai of Wisdom Valley into a full-scale Tomorrowland site, featuring six stages: Mainstage (the main stage), CORE, FREEDOM and three additional stages designed specifically for Thailand.

Across the three-day event, organisers say the venue can accommodate up to 50,000 people per day, with more than 60% expected to come from overseas.

The project also includes Tomorrowland Academy, aimed at teaching Thai participants skills in music, technology and event production.

Organisers also said the event will emphasise community participation, prioritising local supply chains for items such as food, souvenirs and services, and will place strong focus on sustainability because Tomorrowland positions itself as an organisation that values the environment and good governance.

The festival is being promoted with sustainability targets and practices such as Zero Waste, Carbon Neutral operations and the use of renewable energy. Organisers said the event would allow Thailand to learn from international know-how and could become a model “Green Festival” for Asia.

‘CONSCIENCIA’: the 2026 theme linking three continents

Tomorrowland’s 2026 concept is built around a new main theme called ‘CONSCIENCIA’, intended to serve as the concept for the Mainstage design. Organisers describe it as one idea, one universe and one experience linking people around the world — the same theme to be used across Tomorrowland events on three continents.