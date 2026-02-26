Tomorrowland Thailand to generate 5.5 billion THB in first year, 30 billion THB over 5 years

Economic and job creation impact

Alongside the direct economic impact, the event will create significant job opportunities, with an expected 1,900 jobs in its first year, including positions for local workers and the transfer of knowledge through initiatives such as the DJ Academy and Festival Academy.

The first year is also expected to generate 1,400–1,500 million THB in direct revenue from attendees, contributing to Thailand’s economic resilience, especially as the event will take place during the peak tourist season in December.

Exclusive to Thailand for 5 years

Tomorrowland Thailand will be the only Tomorrowland festival in Asia for the next five years (2026-2030), bringing substantial opportunities to boost the region’s tourism, entertainment, and event management sectors.

The festival’s private investment, totaling 1.6 billion THB annually, is supported by WEAREONE.world and Tomorrowland Belgium, with TAT facilitating coordination and sponsorship efforts, which are expected to raise 400 million THB.

Tickets and travel packages available soon

Tickets for the event will go on sale in March 2026, with packages including Day Passes and Full Madness Passes. Additionally, exclusive Hotel Packages with accommodation, transport, and access to the festival will be available starting February 28, 2026.

By hosting such a major international event, Thailand aims to attract 50,000 attendees per day, generating massive economic value and cementing its position as a top global destination for major festivals.