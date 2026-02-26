Tomorrowland Thailand to generate 5.5 billion THB in first year, 30 billion THB over 5 years

Tomorrowland Thailand, the iconic electronic music festival, will debut in Pattaya this December. The event, organized by TAT, WE Are One World, and the Belgian Embassy, is expected to generate significant economic value, with over 5.5 billion THB projected in its first year alone, and 30 billion THB over the next five years.
The event will take place December 11-13, 2026 at Wisdom Valley, in Chonburi, bringing an exciting new international festival experience to Thailand. The event will feature six major stages, including the legendary Mainstage, and exclusive first-time showcases in Asia, including the CORE and Freedom stages.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted that the event will elevate Thailand as a global entertainment hub, while contributing significantly to the local economy. “With an estimated 5.5 billion THB in revenue in the first year and an estimated 30 billion THB over five years, Tomorrowland Thailand will be a key driver in boosting the tourism sector and Thailand’s creative economy,” Thapanee said.
The festival is also expected to draw a high percentage of international visitors, with an estimated 150,000 attendees in its first year. This will include tourists from both short-haul markets, like China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as long-haul travelers from Europe and Latin America.
Alongside the direct economic impact, the event will create significant job opportunities, with an expected 1,900 jobs in its first year, including positions for local workers and the transfer of knowledge through initiatives such as the DJ Academy and Festival Academy.
The first year is also expected to generate 1,400–1,500 million THB in direct revenue from attendees, contributing to Thailand’s economic resilience, especially as the event will take place during the peak tourist season in December.
Tomorrowland Thailand will be the only Tomorrowland festival in Asia for the next five years (2026-2030), bringing substantial opportunities to boost the region’s tourism, entertainment, and event management sectors.
The festival’s private investment, totaling 1.6 billion THB annually, is supported by WEAREONE.world and Tomorrowland Belgium, with TAT facilitating coordination and sponsorship efforts, which are expected to raise 400 million THB.
Tickets for the event will go on sale in March 2026, with packages including Day Passes and Full Madness Passes. Additionally, exclusive Hotel Packages with accommodation, transport, and access to the festival will be available starting February 28, 2026.
By hosting such a major international event, Thailand aims to attract 50,000 attendees per day, generating massive economic value and cementing its position as a top global destination for major festivals.