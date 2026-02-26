ONWR puts seven provinces on high-tide watch, Feb 28–Mar 5

High tides and weather conditions drive risk

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a monitoring alert for higher-than-normal sea levels from late February to early March, urging agencies in Bangkok and six neighbouring provinces to prepare for possible riverbank overflow and water-quality impacts.

ONWR said the risk is being driven by high tides combined with southwesterly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, which could bring heavy rain in some areas and accelerate rises in major rivers.