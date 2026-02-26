Health Ministry reassures on Kok River safety as arsenic tests meet standards

He thanked researchers, academics and local agencies for paying close attention to, and tracking, health impacts on residents, raising awareness and leading to concrete measures and mechanisms to prepare for the situation.

The Ministry of Public Health is ready and willing to support operations that help care for public health in the area.

If there are any abnormalities or if pollutants are found in the environment that could affect health, people can immediately coordinate with local Ministry of Public Health agencies, including sub-district health-promoting hospitals, community hospitals and regional health promotion centres.

Dr Somruek added that although arsenic contamination in the environment has not exceeded standard limits and remains under officials’ control so that it does not reach levels affecting public health, along with continued implementation of surveillance measures and pollution risk-prevention actions by the province, as already explained by the Chiang Rai governor, the Ministry of Public Health will continue to monitor drinking-water quality, monitor contamination in food, and conduct health checks for at-risk groups to track the situation on an ongoing basis.

This is to protect public health so people can live as normally as possible without being affected by contamination, particularly among at-risk and vulnerable groups.

Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, said the department continues to advise people to use water supplied by the Provincial Waterworks Authority or village waterworks systems with certified production standards, as these have been inspected, had their water sources improved, and are safe.

The SEhRT (Surveillance and Environmental Health Response Team) from the Regional Health Promotion Centre 1, Chiang Mai, continues to operate in the field with provincial-level agencies to conduct random preliminary water-quality tests and to continually strengthen public knowledge on self-care and prevention for safety.