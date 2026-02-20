Govt orders all provinces to prepare for 2026 drought, secure household water reserves

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (NDPMC) has ordered all provinces to step up preparedness to prevent and address drought in 2026, stressing efficient water management—especially securing reserves for household consumption. Provinces have been instructed to draw up contingency plans and survey backup water sources to minimise impacts on the public.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as NDPMC commander, said the Thai Meteorological Department and relevant agencies have reported that from mid-January to mid-May each year, much of the country experiences dry conditions. Many areas may face drought, shortages of water for daily use, and insufficient water for agriculture—particularly outside irrigated zones—potentially damaging agricultural output. Some areas also risk shortages of raw water for tap-water production, directly affecting daily life.
The government, he said, is concerned about livelihoods and has instructed all provinces to implement the following measures:
Anutin said the public should be assured that authorities are fully prepared to ensure sufficient water for drinking and daily use throughout the dry season.
Teerapat Katchamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said the department is ready to strictly follow the order and has directed all 18 regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres to prepare machinery to support drought responses, including long-distance water-pumping equipment, drinking-water production vehicles, and water trucks. If any province faces impacts beyond local capacity, it can request DDPM support for immediate coordination and assistance.
People affected by drought, or those who witness disasters, can report incidents via the THAI DISASTER ALERT application or the 1784 hotline, available 24 hours a day.