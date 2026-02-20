Court hands ‘Am Cyanide’ death sentence in Pol Maj Nipa murder case

Thailand’s Criminal Court on February 20, 2026, sentenced Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn—widely known as “Am Cyanide”—to death for the premeditated murder of Pol Maj Nipa Saenchan, nicknamed “Inspector Pu”. The court later reduced the sentence to life imprisonment, saying the defendant’s testimony was of some benefit.

The ruling was delivered at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok in case number Aor.77/2568, brought by prosecutors from Criminal Litigation Division 5.

Prosecutors: cyanide used to kill and cover up fraud

According to the prosecution’s summary, on April 1, 2023, the defendant planned and prepared the act by mixing cyanide into food, medicine or a drink and causing Pol Maj Nipa to consume it by an unspecified method. The prosecution said the amount was sufficient to cause death, and that the killing was carried out with premeditation to benefit the defendant and to conceal the defendant’s own wrongdoing, including fraud allegedly committed against the victim.

The incident took place in Phra Pathom Chedi subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Pathom province.