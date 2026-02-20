Abhisit: Democrats no longer kingmakers in coalition talks

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said his party is no longer in a position to “set the game” after securing only a small number of MPs, but signalled he is willing to take a call if Bhumjaithai reaches out to discuss forming a government—under strict conditions, including excluding the Klatham Party.

In an interview on the programme Kammakorn Khao: Khui Nok Jor, Abhisit addressed questions about whether the Democrats would clearly declare themselves an opposition party. He said he had not made such an announcement because, under the party’s system, that decision rests with the party’s executive committee and its MPs.





He said initial internal discussions were that the party would not sit idle and simply wait for a phone call, but if a call comes, it is ready to take it and will not “switch off the phone”. However, he stressed the Democrats would not “offer themselves” first. If the party enters talks, he said, it would be because others came to seek discussions.

Abhisit added that listening to an invitation is not the same as passively hearing it out, because the party must keep its word to the public about conditions for joining a coalition: there must be no Klatham Party, no “grey capital”, no domination or interference, and no agenda that creates division.

Asked whether a “spiritual leader” of Bhumjaithai would count as domination, Abhisit said nothing had reached that point, but he emphasised that running the country must not be subject to interference or domination. He said he could not speak in advance about specifics, but noted there is information about “grey capital”, and said any decision to join a coalition must also answer which policies can be delivered with confidence.