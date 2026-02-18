Thamanat: Election risk of being annulled, coalition talks not urgent for now

Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompao said on Wednesday that the February 8 election might be annulled due to multiple complaints regarding alleged mishandling by the Election Commission (EC).
Speaking to reporters at the Agriculture Ministry, Thamanat explained that he had been following news reports and consulting with several experts on election law, who informed him that the election results could potentially be nullified after several groups raised concerns over the EC's actions.
Among the accusations, the EC was criticized for breaching the constitution by printing barcodes on the ballots. Critics argue that these barcodes could be scanned and rechecked, potentially revealing how voters voted for specific candidates and parties, which would violate the principle of ballot confidentiality. The EC, however, has defended its actions, stating that it would be difficult to trace individual votes as the ballots, ballot books, and voter lists are secured by the EC’s office.
Thamanat acknowledged his growing concern over the EC's certification process, emphasizing that it is a more urgent issue than discussions regarding government formation. He stressed that if the election results were annulled, it could lead to significant chaos, and the situation could escalate into a major crisis. However, he also affirmed that the Klattham Party is ready for a new election if necessary, although he noted that recounting votes would be time-consuming and complicated.
Regarding his recent meeting on February 18, Thamanat explained that he had invited Lieutenant Colonel Anudit Nakornthap, the party’s strategy chair, to the Agriculture Ministry for discussions on various issues. Thamanat expressed respect for Anudit, his senior, and explained that due to the impending election crisis, it was important to consult on the matter. He reiterated that his main concern was the election results, not the ongoing coalition talks.
Thamanat also addressed concerns over the EC's decision to recount votes in Phayao District 1, reassuring that there was no need for alarm. He stated that the recount could even result in the Klattham Party winning more seats.
Thamanat revealed that on February 19, the Klattham Party would hold an executive committee meeting to discuss the elected party representatives in each district. He urged party members to avoid any actions that might violate election laws and to stay focused on maintaining the integrity of the election process. Thamanat also addressed rumors regarding Narumon Pinyo-in, the Klattham Party leader, and Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, saying that nothing significant had been discussed between them, as confirmed by Narumon.
When asked about speculation that Klattham Party might not join the government and could instead move to the opposition, Thamanat dismissed the reports as misinformation from the media. He clarified that he is allowing Narumon and Pai Lik, the party secretary, to handle the situation.
Thamanat emphasized that talks regarding government formation are premature, as the election results are still uncertain. He urged caution, particularly since party lists remain undecided. While Klattham Party has worked alongside Bhumjaithai Party in the past, Thamanat clarified that no public agreements or statements about a coalition have been made.
When asked whether Klattham Party would be excluded from key government positions, such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thamanat expressed confidence that this would not affect the party’s operations. He highlighted that Klattham can continue functioning effectively in either the government or the opposition, citing the party’s success even during opposition periods.
Finally, Thamanat firmly denied media reports suggesting that ministries had already been divided among parties. He questioned the reliability of the sources behind these claims, emphasizing that no discussions had taken place on this matter.