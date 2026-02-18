Thamanat: Election risk of being annulled, coalition talks not urgent for now

Reassurance Over EC's Decision to Recount Votes

Thamanat also addressed concerns over the EC's decision to recount votes in Phayao District 1, reassuring that there was no need for alarm. He stated that the recount could even result in the Klattham Party winning more seats.

Klattham’s Next Steps

Thamanat revealed that on February 19, the Klattham Party would hold an executive committee meeting to discuss the elected party representatives in each district. He urged party members to avoid any actions that might violate election laws and to stay focused on maintaining the integrity of the election process. Thamanat also addressed rumors regarding Narumon Pinyo-in, the Klattham Party leader, and Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, saying that nothing significant had been discussed between them, as confirmed by Narumon.

Dismissal of Coalition Rumors

When asked about speculation that Klattham Party might not join the government and could instead move to the opposition, Thamanat dismissed the reports as misinformation from the media. He clarified that he is allowing Narumon and Pai Lik, the party secretary, to handle the situation.

Government Formation Uncertainty

Thamanat emphasized that talks regarding government formation are premature, as the election results are still uncertain. He urged caution, particularly since party lists remain undecided. While Klattham Party has worked alongside Bhumjaithai Party in the past, Thamanat clarified that no public agreements or statements about a coalition have been made.

Confidence in Party’s Functionality Regardless of Position

When asked whether Klattham Party would be excluded from key government positions, such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thamanat expressed confidence that this would not affect the party’s operations. He highlighted that Klattham can continue functioning effectively in either the government or the opposition, citing the party’s success even during opposition periods.

No Discussion on Ministry Quotas

Finally, Thamanat firmly denied media reports suggesting that ministries had already been divided among parties. He questioned the reliability of the sources behind these claims, emphasizing that no discussions had taken place on this matter.