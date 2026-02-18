Health ministry contains prison Mpox with 2 new cases and 49 under watch

The Department of Disease Control (DDC), in collaboration with the Department of Corrections, visited a prison to investigate an Mpox outbreak following a reported fatality.
Most recently, two additional close contacts tested positive.
Authorities are accelerating vaccinations for high-risk groups and have implemented strict 21-day control measures, confirming that the situation remains contained.
Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the DDC, revealed on Wednesday (February 18) the progress of the close investigation into the Mpox outbreak in the prison.
The investigation identified a total of 49 high-risk contacts, comprising inmates and Prison Health Volunteers (PHVs) who cared for the deceased patient during the isolation period.
Laboratory test results confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus in 2 additional close contacts, with the following details:
Pol Lt Col Prawut Wongsinin, Director-General of the Department of Corrections, stated that preventive measures within the prison have been strictly escalated to prevent the spread to other zones, as follows:
Dr Niti Haetanurak, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, added regarding public health support that Mpox vaccines have been distributed to high-risk groups and medical personnel:
If the public has any questions regarding Mpox, further information can be obtained via the DDC Hotline at 1422.