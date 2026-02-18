Health ministry contains prison Mpox with 2 new cases and 49 under watch

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Officials accelerate vaccinations and enforce a strict 21-day quarantine to ensure the virus remains isolated to a single prison zone.

  • Two new Mpox cases have been confirmed among close contacts following an investigation into a recent fatality at a prison.
  • A total of 49 high-risk contacts, including inmates and health volunteers, have been placed under a 21-day isolation and observation period.
  • Authorities have implemented strict containment measures, including accelerating vaccinations for high-risk groups and restricting the outbreak to a single zone.
  • The Department of Disease Control has affirmed that the situation is currently contained within the prison and is being systematically managed.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC), in collaboration with the Department of Corrections, visited a prison to investigate an Mpox outbreak following a reported fatality.

Most recently, two additional close contacts tested positive.

Authorities are accelerating vaccinations for high-risk groups and have implemented strict 21-day control measures, confirming that the situation remains contained.

Closely Monitoring the Mpox Situation in Prison; New Cases Found

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the DDC, revealed on Wednesday (February 18) the progress of the close investigation into the Mpox outbreak in the prison.

The investigation identified a total of 49 high-risk contacts, comprising inmates and Prison Health Volunteers (PHVs) who cared for the deceased patient during the isolation period.

Laboratory test results confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus in 2 additional close contacts, with the following details:

  • Infected Group: Prison Health Volunteers.
  • Symptoms: Mild; generally in good health with minor pustular rashes.
  • Treatment: Admitted to the Medical Correctional Institution.
  • Other Contacts: Currently undergoing a 21-day isolation and observation period in accordance with disease control measures.

Strict Measures by the Department of Corrections

Pol Lt Col Prawut Wongsinin, Director-General of the Department of Corrections, stated that preventive measures within the prison have been strictly escalated to prevent the spread to other zones, as follows:

  • Area Restriction: Currently, patients are found only in Zone 6. No spread to other zones has been detected.
  • Screening: Health checks for high-risk groups are conducted twice a day.
  • Adjusted Visitation: In-person visits have been changed to remote (online) communication systems.
  • Cleanliness: Continuous cleaning of touchpoints and living quarters is being carried out, even though environmental tests at 10 key locations detected no viral genetic material.

Supporting Vaccines and TPOXX Medication for Severe Cases

Dr Niti Haetanurak, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, added regarding public health support that Mpox vaccines have been distributed to high-risk groups and medical personnel:

  • Vaccination: 21 inmates and 24 medical personnel (no side effects have been reported).
  • Medication: Preparing to support Tecovirimat (TPOXX) medication for patients with immunodeficiency or severe symptoms.
  • Post-Release Monitoring: For high-risk inmates who have been released, coordination with the destination Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has been made for continuous surveillance.
  • Situation Summary: The DDC confirms that the current Mpox situation in the prison is "still contained," systematically manageable, and involves integrated cooperation from all sectors to prevent the virus from spreading outside.

Contact Information

If the public has any questions regarding Mpox, further information can be obtained via the DDC Hotline at 1422.

