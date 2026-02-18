Health ministry contains prison Mpox with 2 new cases and 49 under watch

Closely Monitoring the Mpox Situation in Prison; New Cases Found

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the DDC, revealed on Wednesday (February 18) the progress of the close investigation into the Mpox outbreak in the prison.

The investigation identified a total of 49 high-risk contacts, comprising inmates and Prison Health Volunteers (PHVs) who cared for the deceased patient during the isolation period.

Laboratory test results confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus in 2 additional close contacts, with the following details: