'Kingsgate' Drops Lawsuit Unconditionally, Ending 8-Year Long Gold Mine Dispute

Minister of Industry, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, disclosed that at the Cabinet meeting on February 17, 2026, the Cabinet was informed about the progress of the dispute between Thailand and Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd. regarding the Akara Gold Mine under the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA). This was good news, as both parties—Kingsgate and Thailand—agreed to resolve the dispute voluntarily.

"The action taken by Kingsgate was to withdraw all claims before the arbitration panel unconditionally, and the panel has issued an official order to end the process. This marks the end of an 8-year dispute, which began when the case was brought into arbitration in 2017, with Thailand not having to pay any compensation as per Kingsgate's claims," said the Minister of Industry.