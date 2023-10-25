Phichit to turn Akara Gold Mine into a mountain bike track

General Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association, said on Tuesday that the association aims to promote Phichit, a province in the lower northern region, as Thailand’s centre for cycling-related sports.

In collaboration with the Asean Cycling Federation (ACF), the province has built a bicycle track around Beung Si Fai, Phichit’s largest freshwater lake in Muang district, he said.

The track will be used for the first leg of the Thailand Open 2024 mountain bike tournament in the road racing programme, which is being held on December 2-3.

Decha, who also chairs the ACF, added that the association has invited experts from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to survey the new track and evaluate the possibility of using it for UCI’s future BMX (bicycle motocross) tournaments.

As for downhill and cross-country tournaments for mountain bikes, Pradit Phataraprasit, Phichit MP and honorary advisor of the Provincial Administration Organisation, said that the province is targeting turning a newly developed zone within the Akara Gold Mine into a mountain bike track and a training centre for Thai athletes.

The development of the new track on an unused area within the gold mine is expected to be completed in time for the 5th leg of the Thailand Mountain Bike Championship 2024 scheduled for June 28-30.

The area, located near a heart-shaped swamp, is also suitable for further development as a future tourist attraction, Pradit said.