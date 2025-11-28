Kingsgate announces settlement of dispute with Thai government, ending ‘Akara Gold Mine’ case

Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd. has requested to end its dispute with the Thai government regarding the Akara Gold Mine case, which has been ongoing for more than 8 years. The arbitral tribunal is in the process of issuing an official order to formally end the case.

The decision to end the dispute comes after Kingsgate assessed that it would benefit all parties involved, and it sees a future in doing business in Thailand, especially after the Akara Mine resumed operations in 2023.

The dispute originated from the government’s order in 2016 to temporarily suspend mining activities due to environmental and health concerns, leading to a lawsuit under the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA).

After an 8-year arbitration process in the dispute between the Kingdom of Thailand and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited, as a shareholder of Akara Resources Public Company Limited, the arbitral tribunal acknowledged the request to end the dispute on November 25, 2023. The tribunal is currently in the process of issuing the formal order to conclude the case.