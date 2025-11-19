Kingsgate Extends Talks with Thailand as Akara Gold Mine Dispute Drags On

International arbitration decision postponed for the second time; Australia-based miner seeks clarity on the repeal of controversial Section 44 decree.

The final ruling in the long-running dispute between Australia's Kingsgate Consolidated Limited and the Thai government has been postponed again.

The continuation of negotiations, confirmed by Kingsgate, follows recent political developments in Thailand, including the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

The conflict centres on the Akara Gold Mine, which the Thai government forcibly shut down in 2017 using the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Head's Order, commonly known as Section 44.

The order cited concerns over cyanide leakage from the mine's tailings storage facility, which allegedly impacted the health and environment of nearby communities.

Kingsgate subsequently initiated international arbitration, claiming the closure constituted a breach of the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA).

The international arbitral tribunal's final award was originally due on 15 November 2025 but has been indefinitely postponed.