Newly discovered gold mine to bolster productivity in Laos

With resources of 9.5 million tonnes and ore production projected to increase from 400,000 tonnes in 2023 to 1.2 million tonnes per annum thereafter, the “Discovery Deeps Underground Mine” is expected to extend Sepon’s mine life by at least seven years to 2030, LXML, a leading mineral producer in Laos, said in a statement.
The Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines and the Chair of the Sepon Project Management Committee, Mr Thongphat Inthavong, and other government stakeholders visited the LXML Sepon mine in Savannakhet province on Monday to open what the company claimed is the first modern underground mine in Laos.
The discovery and expected increase in production will contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development in host communities, according to LXML.
“This new development will use the modern underground mining equipment, and advanced mining techniques, to transfer knowledge and skills to Lao employees and contractors - Lao mining professionals – to set new standards for underground mining,” said the LXML General Manager, Paul Harris.
Addressing the opening ceremony, the LXML Managing Director, Mr Saman Aneka, said the LXML community trust fund has contributed to better livelihoods in the three key areas of food security, health and education for future generations.
He said this underground mine is the first underground operation in Laos that is compliant with the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) requirements. To date, LXML has provided US$11 million to the community trust fund and US$49 million in income generation for local business groups.
LXML brought in specialist international expertise and equipment to Laos for this landmark project.
The Lao government’s National Green Growth Strategy recognises the mining industry as a priority sector due to its significant contributions to economic development, and LXML Sepon has consistently been rated A+ by the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines for maintaining high international standards.
“Underground mining will deliver economic and social benefits at the national, regional, and local levels, and to our stakeholders and host communities,” said Mr Harris.
“Underground mining is more economical for deeper ore deposits, with much less environmental and social impact relative to open-pit mining. At LXML, we are committed to achieving the highest safety and environmental standards and working closely with local communities to share benefits.”
Underground exploration and development will continue at Sepon through to 2023, with production from the underground mine expected in the second half of next year. The underground mine will extend 450 metres below the surface. The decline access tunnel will be more than 1,800 metres long, five metres high and five metres wide, to accommodate modern underground excavation and drilling equipment.
LXML Sepon has been operating an open-pit gold and copper mine in Savannakhet province since 2003. Over the past two decades, LXML has contributed more than US$1.6 billion in direct revenue through taxes and royalties to the Lao government, and hundreds of millions of dollars in indirect benefits through community development, employment and training.
Vientiane Times
Published : May 18, 2022
By : Vientiane Times
