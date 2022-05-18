Newly discovered gold mine to bolster productivity in Laos

With resources of 9.5 million tonnes and ore production projected to increase from 400,000 tonnes in 2023 to 1.2 million tonnes per annum thereafter, the “Discovery Deeps Underground Mine” is expected to extend Sepon’s mine life by at least seven years to 2030, LXML, a leading mineral producer in Laos, said in a statement.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines and the Chair of the Sepon Project Management Committee, Mr Thongphat Inthavong, and other government stakeholders visited the LXML Sepon mine in Savannakhet province on Monday to open what the company claimed is the first modern underground mine in Laos.

The discovery and expected increase in production will contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development in host communities, according to LXML.

“This new development will use the modern underground mining equipment, and advanced mining techniques, to transfer knowledge and skills to Lao employees and contractors - Lao mining professionals – to set new standards for underground mining,” said the LXML General Manager, Paul Harris.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the LXML Managing Director, Mr Saman Aneka, said the LXML community trust fund has contributed to better livelihoods in the three key areas of food security, health and education for future generations.