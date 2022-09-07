3-year-old girl in Shizuoka dies after being left inside daycare bus for hours

The tragedy occurred in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, where the young girl had been attending the certified educational daycare centre Kawasaki Yochien.

Shizuoka prefectural police suspect that Kawamoto suffered heatstroke after being left on the bus for about five hours. They are investigating the case on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and on Tuesday searched the daycare centre.

According to the prefectural police and other sources, the daycare bus carrying Kawamoto arrived at the daycare centre before 9 a.m. on Monday. In preparation for the return trip home later in the day, a female staff member boarded the bus parked in the daycare’s parking lot sometime after 2 p.m., which is when the girl was discovered.

With Kawamoto unresponsive, the staff member called emergency services at about 2:15 p.m. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was subsequently declared dead.

The bus was parked in an area with no shade, and the inside temperature is believed to have risen to dangerous levels. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the recorded high for Makinohara that day was 30.5 C.

The Makinohara municipal government, conducting its own investigation, told The Yomiuri Shimbun that the daycare said that the bus, which has a capacity of 18 passengers, was driven on the day of the incident by its director, Tatsuyoshi Masuda, 73 because the regular driver had taken a day off.