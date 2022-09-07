Netflix signs deal with Indonesia to boost cinema, tourism

“We hope there will be a lot more collaboration that can push Indonesian content to air on Netflix and reach its 220 million [users] in 190 countries,” Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The cooperation is expected to help Indonesian tourism as the content to be aired is to feature tourist destinations, national cuisine, products of the country’s creative economy and local folklore.

“Indonesia is extraordinary. We know that some of the world’s best storytellers come from Indonesia. We know that some of the most beautiful places are in Indonesia. So, this [collaboration] is the chance to show both. This is also our opportunity to build partnerships that we have here,” said Dean Garfield, Netflix vice president of public policy.

To promote the newly signed deal, Netflix released a video clip called Wonderful Indonesia that was compiled from Netflix original content. In the coming years, the campaign is to be supported with more content as well as “activation events” that are hoped to foster interest in Indonesia among both international and domestic tourists.

The initiative was launched shortly after Netflix’s announcement regarding several Indonesian films and series that will air on the over-the-top (OTT) media service, namely The Big 4, Gadis Kretek, Nightmares and Daydreams, Dear David, Klub Kecanduan Mantan, Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti, Komedi Kacau and one unnamed project from Ernest Prakasa.

“There are seven new stories that we’ll shoot and produce here, and this is the chance to strengthen our commitment, and this is the moment to show how beautiful Asia is and how Netflix can help the Indonesian creative industry to grow globally,” Garfield said.