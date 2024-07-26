Thailand’s economic growth forecast for 2024 rises to 2.7%

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul announced on Friday that the ministry has revised its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.7%, up from the previous estimate of 2.4%.

This revision is driven by three key factors:

Stronger export growth: Exports are doing better than expected, supported by a projected growth of 3.2% in key trading partners’ economies.

Higher tourism revenue: International tourist arrivals and spending is exceeding expectations thanks to effective government measures to kickstart the sector.

Increased government spending: The government is expected to spend more efficiently, with a continuous rise in spending towards the end of the fiscal year.