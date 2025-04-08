Japan to extend sanctions against N. Korea for 2 Years

Japan bans port entry by North Korea-registered vessels and ships that have made port in the country, as well as exports and imports between the two countries.
The sanctions were previously set to expire on Sunday. As reasons for the extension, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi referred to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile development programs and the persisting issue of its abduction of Japanese nationals.
"We've decided on the extension after comprehensively examining these situations and the need to secure the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions resolutions," he said.
