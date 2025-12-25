Chula the Impact reveals 43 new species honouring Princess Sirindhorn

Chulalongkorn University, through its corporate communication centre, together with the Faculty of Science and a network of researchers specialising in taxonomy and biodiversity, hosted the 36th Chula the Impact under the theme “43 newly discovered species of the world” on Thursday, December 25, from 9.30am to 11.30am at Room 111, Maha Chulalongkorn Building, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok.
The event announced the discovery of 43 new species found in Thailand. Their scientific names were graciously bestowed in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to mark the auspicious occasion of her 70th birthday in 2025.
The event also served as an important platform to share academic knowledge on taxonomy and biodiversity with the public, reinforcing Chulalongkorn University’s role as a leading higher education institution supporting research for the sustainable benefit of the nation and society.
Professor Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, presided over the opening ceremony. He said the announcement of the 43 new species was a New Year’s gift for Thai people, reflecting the capability of Thai researchers and the richness of Thailand’s biodiversity.
He added that the discoveries contribute valuable scientific knowledge for the public and provide clear evidence of the country’s progress in taxonomy and biodiversity research.
The Chula president also noted that the discoveries were the result of collaboration among researchers from a wide range of institutions in Thailand and overseas, demonstrating the strength of academic partnerships and Chulalongkorn University’s continuing role in supporting and advancing scientific research.
He said such work helps generate new knowledge that can be applied to natural resource conservation and sustainable development.
Professor Pranut Potiyaraj, Dean of the Faculty of Science, delivered a report on the faculty’s academic role in promoting and supporting research in taxonomy and biodiversity. He highlighted integrated collaboration with research networks both domestically and internationally to produce new knowledge recognised at the global level.
A tribute video was also screened in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, expressing gratitude for her contributions to education, science, taxonomy, and Thailand’s biodiversity.
A key segment of the programme featured a presentation on the background and details of the discoveries by Professor Somsak Panha, Director of the Centre of Excellence on Biodiversity, Chulalongkorn University.
He explained the research process, species identification, and scientific naming of all 43 species, carried out through collaboration among 31 institutions in Thailand and 14 institutions overseas—described as a major contribution to Thailand’s taxonomy and biodiversity research.
The panel discussion was moderated by Assistant Professor Jessada Salathong of the Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University, allowing members of the media and participants to ask questions, exchange views, and gain deeper insight into the significance of the discoveries.
An exhibition presenting information on all 43 newly discovered species was also held at the event to help share biodiversity knowledge with the wider public.