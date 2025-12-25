Chula the Impact reveals 43 new species honouring Princess Sirindhorn

The event announced the discovery of 43 new species found in Thailand. Their scientific names were graciously bestowed in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to mark the auspicious occasion of her 70th birthday in 2025.

The event also served as an important platform to share academic knowledge on taxonomy and biodiversity with the public, reinforcing Chulalongkorn University’s role as a leading higher education institution supporting research for the sustainable benefit of the nation and society.

Professor Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, presided over the opening ceremony. He said the announcement of the 43 new species was a New Year’s gift for Thai people, reflecting the capability of Thai researchers and the richness of Thailand’s biodiversity.

He added that the discoveries contribute valuable scientific knowledge for the public and provide clear evidence of the country’s progress in taxonomy and biodiversity research.

The Chula president also noted that the discoveries were the result of collaboration among researchers from a wide range of institutions in Thailand and overseas, demonstrating the strength of academic partnerships and Chulalongkorn University’s continuing role in supporting and advancing scientific research.

He said such work helps generate new knowledge that can be applied to natural resource conservation and sustainable development.