Chula Partners with MIT LGO to Launch Chula-LGO: A Master’s Program in Engineering and Business 

Chula-LGO: An Integrated Program for the Future

Chula-LGO is a two-year master’s program offering an interdisciplinary learning experience. Students will earn a Master of Engineering degree from Chulalongkorn University and an MBA from Chulalongkorn Business School. The curriculum combines rigorous academic coursework with practical experience, including a two-week study period at MIT LGO and a six-month research and internship project within the industrial sector. This structure ensures that graduates are well-prepared to tackle real-world challenges.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Witaya Wannasuphoprasit, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, further elaborated on the program’s strengths and interdisciplinary approach:

“Engineering today is not just about designing and developing technology– it must also integrate effectively with business management and operations. Chula-LGO answers the needs of future industry leaders, providing deep skills in technical expertise, innovation, and management.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tartat Mokkhamakkul, Dean of the Chulalongkorn Business School, highlighted the business perspective:

“Modern businesses rely on technology and efficient supply chain management to maintain a competitive edge. Chula-LGO develops strategic thinkers capable of making data-driven decisions using advanced technology. This is a key factor in creating a competitive advantage for organizations.”



Industry Support and Economic Impact

The Chula-LGO program has garnered support from leading industry organizations. Dr. Kobsak Pootrakool, Executive Vice President of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, discussed the role of the business sector in supporting this program:

“Today’s industries require professionals who possess both technical expertise and organizational management skills. The Chula-LGO program bridges the gap between academia and business, developing talent capable of competing in the global market and propelling Thailand’s economy forward.”

Yanchong Karen Zheng, Director of the Leaders for Global Operations Program at MIT Sloan School of Management, emphasized the value of this collaboration:

“MIT LGO is excited to collaborate with Chulalongkorn University on this initiative. This partnership will not only enhance the curriculum but also foster joint research, faculty, researcher, and student exchanges, contributing to the advancement of Thailand’s industries to meet global standards.”

Chula-LGO is poised to play a pivotal role in Thailand’s human resource development, especially as Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Industry 4.0 technologies reshape the global landscape. The program aims to cultivate a network of leaders capable of steering organizations to success on the international stage.



About Chula-LGO

Chula-LGO is a collaborative program developed by the Faculty of Engineering and the Chulalongkorn Business School at Chulalongkorn University, in partnership with MIT Leaders for Global Operations (MIT LGO). The program’s mission is to produce leaders who can drive industries and businesses in the digital era through integrated education in engineering, technology, and business management.

For more information on the program and admissions, visit the Faculty of Engineering or Chulalongkorn Business School websites: http://www.eng.chula.ac.th or http://www.cbs.chula.ac.th



