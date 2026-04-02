Singapore Identifies First Cases of New Mpox Strain

Singapore's health agency confirms two cases of clade Ib mpox in men with mild symptoms, stressing that the risk of a mass public outbreak remains minimal.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) confirmed on Thursday (2 April) that two cases of the mpox clade Ib strain have been detected in the city-state.

Both patients are male and are reported to be in a stable condition with mild symptoms. Health officials believe the infections were likely transmitted through sexual activity.

Despite the detection of the new strain, the CDA has reassured the public that the risk of a wider outbreak remains low. This assessment is based on the virus's transmission patterns, which typically require close or prolonged physical contact, such as sexual intimacy, rather than casual interaction.

As a result, the health authority is not currently recommending a mass vaccination programme for the general population.