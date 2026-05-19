Sharp words — Suchart apologises after graft-poll media clash

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin apologised to a reporter on Tuesday after a heated exchange at Government House over questions about a corruption survey that named the Pollution Control Department as the agency with the highest average bribe value per case.

The incident began after Suchart was asked about a survey by the Zero Corruption working group of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking and “Friends Against Corruption”, which listed the Pollution Control Department as having the highest average bribe value per transaction, at 102,160 baht.

Suchart rejected suggestions that the ministry was resisting scrutiny, saying any allegation that damaged the reputation and morale of officials should be backed by evidence. He compared the ministry’s nine departments to “nine children” in a family, saying that as the head of the ministry he had a duty to protect them unless clear proof of wrongdoing was presented.

He said the Pollution Control Department was a technical agency and did not issue licences or have the authority to grant or deny benefits to operators. Its role, he said, was to conduct inspections when instructed, such as checking pollution in the Kok River, PM2.5 with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or contaminated factories together with other agencies.

Suchart said he had already asked the department’s director-general to explain the issue and had assigned the ministry’s permanent secretary to coordinate with the business group behind the survey to request evidence and clarify the facts.