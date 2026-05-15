Phiphat orders probe after three transport agencies named in graft survey

The Transport Ministry has ordered a fact-finding review into complaints about alleged corruption involving three agencies under its supervision after they were named in a private-sector survey on bribery risks.
The three agencies are the Marine Department, the Department of Highways and the Department of Land Transport. The move follows the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB)’s disclosure of survey findings on corruption concerns on Thursday (May 14).
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry had always prioritised transparency across all areas of its work, including procurement, administrative management and overall operations.
He stressed that good governance must remain a core principle for every agency under the ministry.
Phiphat said he would invite the directors-general or senior executives of the agencies mentioned in the report to clarify the facts and assess how much of the published information could be verified.
If the review finds sufficient grounds or factual evidence, an investigative committee will be set up to examine the matter further and proceed according to official procedures.
“I only became aware of the news today, so we need time to examine the information first. I will assign the permanent secretary of the Transport Ministry to look into all the facts — where the information came from and how much detail there is,” Phiphat said.
“At this stage, we cannot yet conclude whether all the information that has been published is factual.”
Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee, who oversees the Marine Department, said he had only recently received the details of the report and that an in-depth review was needed.
He said the ministry would examine the source of the information, the number of cases, the credibility of the complaints and the details of the procedures being questioned, to ensure clarity and fairness for all sides.
At the policy level, Sanphet said the ministry had repeatedly instructed all agencies to operate transparently, uphold good governance and ensure that every step could be scrutinised. These principles had been emphasised since policy directions were first given to agencies under the ministry.
Regarding the Marine Department, Sanphet said he had received a report from its director-general that the department had previously explained its operating procedures to confirm that its work processes were transparent and fair.
He said any complaint must be examined carefully, including its source, the details of the allegations, the number of cases and the accuracy of the information. Fairness must also be given to all parties, including officials performing their duties, he added.
“When complaints are submitted, we accept that they must be examined. This is a good thing because it at least allows checks and balances between the public sector, the private sector and the people,” Sanphet said.
“All sides can jointly scrutinise the work. But in the end, the outcome must be based on the facts and the law.”
Sanphet said he had instructed the Marine Department to speed up the development of a direct complaint system using technology and online channels, allowing members of the public and business operators to submit information or complaints directly to the central office without having to go through multiple local-level steps.
The system would help reduce discretionary decision-making and allow complaints to be checked and resolved more quickly, he added.
Marine Department director-general Kritpetch Chaichuay said the department provides around 200,000 public services each year and handles a wide range of work involving eight associations.
He said the department had already moved around 80-90% of its services onto electronic systems nationwide. These include applications, vessel registration and fee payments through e-Payment.
The shift has been under way for about two to three years and is intended to reduce face-to-face contact and limit opportunities for corruption, he said.
Kritpetch said the department would contact the JSCCIB to request more information so it could clearly identify which services or procedures were linked to the concerns before considering corrective measures.
He insisted that the Marine Department would handle the matter transparently, especially during his tenure as director-general. If an investigation finds that any official has committed corruption, the only penalty will be dismissal, he said.
He added that in several previous cases where complaints about misconduct were investigated and wrongdoing was confirmed, the officials involved were immediately removed from their positions.