Phiphat orders probe after three transport agencies named in graft survey

The Transport Ministry has ordered a fact-finding review into complaints about alleged corruption involving three agencies under its supervision after they were named in a private-sector survey on bribery risks.

The three agencies are the Marine Department, the Department of Highways and the Department of Land Transport. The move follows the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB)’s disclosure of survey findings on corruption concerns on Thursday (May 14).

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry had always prioritised transparency across all areas of its work, including procurement, administrative management and overall operations.

He stressed that good governance must remain a core principle for every agency under the ministry.

Phiphat said he would invite the directors-general or senior executives of the agencies mentioned in the report to clarify the facts and assess how much of the published information could be verified.

If the review finds sufficient grounds or factual evidence, an investigative committee will be set up to examine the matter further and proceed according to official procedures.

“I only became aware of the news today, so we need time to examine the information first. I will assign the permanent secretary of the Transport Ministry to look into all the facts — where the information came from and how much detail there is,” Phiphat said.

“At this stage, we cannot yet conclude whether all the information that has been published is factual.”