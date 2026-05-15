Private sector warns corruption may lift costs by 30% and threaten Thailand’s trade deals

Corruption hits investment confidence

Worrakrit Jaruwongpak, secretary-general of the Thai Bankers’ Association, said corruption directly affected Thailand’s credibility in attracting investment, especially at a time when the Thai economy is still growing at a low level.

National development therefore depends on driving key projects across various industries to create new economic engines, he said.

JSCCIB said the push for target industries under the Reinvent Thailand project, as well as the creation of new S-Curve industries, requires confidence from both Thai and foreign investors.

One of the major obstacles affecting that confidence is corruption. For this reason, JSCCIB said the Zero Corruption approach is a fundamental factor in upgrading Thailand’s competitiveness and leading the country towards sustainable economic development.



Corruption seen as worse than three years ago

JSCCIB said 30.8% of survey respondents described corruption as a major obstacle, while 28.0% said it was a very major obstacle, making a combined 58.8%. A further 30.3% viewed it as a moderate obstacle.

Meanwhile, 51.2% of respondents said the corruption situation had worsened compared with three years earlier, while 51% said dealing with government agencies had become more complicated.

On direct business experience, 60.9% of those who had applied for permits from state agencies said they had encountered implied requests or direct requests for benefits in return.

Another 45.9% admitted they had paid money, given gifts or provided benefits to state officials.

In addition, 37.3% said that in their industry, extra payments were made to secure government contracts, averaging 11-15% of the contract value.

The most common form of bribe reported was cash, at 46.6%, followed by gifts or entertainment, at 23.1%, and donations or sponsorships, at 18.7%.

For government procurement, 27.3% said someone had claimed they could help them win a bid, while another 27.3% said they had been advised to use certain intermediaries or consultants.



Highway and traffic police top alleged bribery-risk list

The agencies identified as having the highest risk of bribery demands were highway police and traffic police, with businesses reporting an average of 1.69 contacts per year, and offers of benefits allegedly occurring every time, or 100% of contacts.

The justice process, excluding courts, recorded alleged offers of benefits in 94.4% of all contacts.

Other agencies and bodies included:

Subdistrict Administrative Organisations: 91.7%

Marine Department: 90%

Department of Highways: 82%

Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning: 78.9%



Pollution Control Department records highest average payment per case

The five agencies with the highest average alleged bribe value per case were led by the Pollution Control Department, with an average amount of 102,160 baht per case.

It was followed by: