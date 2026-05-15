Private sector calls for corruption crackdown to lift Thai standards

Private sector leaders have urged the Cabinet to make bribery and anti-corruption efforts a national priority, warning that Thailand must raise transparency standards if it wants to strengthen economic confidence and move closer to international benchmarks.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, and Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chairwoman of the Federation of Thai Industries, joined talks with the “Zero Corruption: JSCCIB and Friends Won’t Tolerate It” working group on Friday (May 15).

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul assigned Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt to receive the private sector’s proposals.

Poj said the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the “Friends Won’t Tolerate It” group had sought a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the next steps in tackling corruption, which he described as a major issue drawing serious attention worldwide.

He said the private sector wanted to see serious action that delivers tangible results, particularly as Thailand seeks to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“If we cannot join, the Thai economy will face great difficulty,” Poj said, adding that Thailand’s transparency rating remains low and must be improved urgently.