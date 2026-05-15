Thailand Urges New Global Order as BRICS Meets Under Shadow of Iran Conflict

Minister Sihasak warns that Western-led global rules are failing as Thailand seeks stronger regional ties and energy security amid the Middle East war.





Thailand has called for a more inclusive international order that reflects the rise of emerging economies, as foreign ministers from the BRICS+ grouping gathered in the Indian capital amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Addressing the summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, argued that the current global rules—established largely by Western powers post-1945—no longer reflect modern geopolitical realities.

He stressed that developing nations must play a greater role in shaping a "multipolar" world.

"The current global order is being challenged by superpowers who no longer wish to be bound by international rules," Sihasak said, citing the ongoing violence in the Middle East as a primary concern.

He warned that the conflict poses a direct threat to energy and food security not only for Thailand but also for the entire ASEAN region.

