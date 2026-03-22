Iran urges India-chaired BRICS to back West Asia security plan

Iran has used a high-level call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for a new regional security framework in West Asia, casting India-chaired BRICS as a possible diplomatic channel for ending the conflict. India’s public response, however, stayed focused on de-escalation, critical infrastructure and the need to keep shipping lanes open and secure.

Tehran pitches a region-led security framework

According to Reuters, citing Iran’s embassy in India, President Masoud Pezeshkian told Modi on Saturday that ending the war would require an immediate halt to what Tehran described as US-Israeli aggression, along with guarantees against a repeat of such attacks. He also proposed a security framework made up of West Asian countries without foreign interference and called on BRICS to play a more independent role in stopping hostilities against Iran. India holds the BRICS chair in 2026.