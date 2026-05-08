Anutin plans Malaysia visit after talks with Anwar at Asean Summit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed his readiness to make an official visit to Malaysia this year, saying he wants to get to know Thailand’s neighbour more deeply after holding talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.





Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said at 5.45pm at the Shangri-La hotel that Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, met Anwar on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

She said the two leaders held warm and close discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and pushing forward key issues across several areas, reflecting the strong relationship between the leaders of the two countries.

Rachada said Anutin emphasised that Thai-Malaysian relations were currently in very good shape. The two sides were close, familiar with each other and able to coordinate smoothly, while cooperation had continued to make progress with almost no pending issues because of the close personal ties between the two leaders.

Anutin also mentioned his planned official visit to Malaysia, which had originally been scheduled late last year but was postponed. He confirmed that he was ready to make the visit within this year, adding that he wanted an opportunity to get to know Malaysia more deeply.