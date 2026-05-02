Hook the rails south – Thailand revives Malaysia link plan

Thailand is accelerating plans to upgrade its southern rail network and revive cross-border links with Malaysia, as part of a broader push to position the country as a regional logistics hub.

The Ministry of Transport has outlined a strategy to strengthen rail as a key mode of transport connecting Thailand with neighbouring countries. The policy, driven by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, calls for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to expedite Phase 2 of its double-track railway programme, with a particular focus on the South.

Three major double-track routes in the region, with a combined investment of more than 100 billion baht, are expected to go to bidding within 2026. These include the 168-kilometre Chumphon–Surat Thani section, valued at 30.42 billion baht; the 321-kilometre Surat Thani–Hat Yai–Songkhla route, worth 66.27 billion baht; and the 45-kilometre Hat Yai–Padang Besar stretch, with a budget of 7.77 billion baht.

The Hat Yai–Padang Besar line is seen as particularly strategic, as it forms part of the rail corridor linking Thailand to Malaysia. Alongside this, Thai authorities are working with their Malaysian counterparts to revive the historic Sungai Kolok–Rantau Panjang railway, which has been out of service for more than 20 years.