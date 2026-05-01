Global matcha boom sends Japan green tea exports sharply higher

Japan’s green tea exports climbed sharply in fiscal 2025, powered by a worldwide surge in demand for matcha, even as cheaper overseas tea placed growing pressure on domestic producers.

Customs-cleared trade statistics released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed that green tea exports reached 13,125 tonnes in the year that ended in March, a 42 per cent increase from the previous year.

Export value more than doubled, rising 2.2-fold to 84.7 billion yen, as prices soared amid stronger international demand.

Powdered green tea, including matcha, made up about 70 per cent of total export volume. By contrast, shipments of other green tea varieties, including “sencha,” fell from a year earlier.