Japan releases additional oil reserves amid Hormuz blockade

Japan on Friday (May 1) began releasing a further tranche of state oil reserves equal to roughly 20 days of domestic demand, as concerns over crude procurement grew following the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The oil will be drawn from 10 stockpiling sites nationwide. Combined with the first release launched in March, which covered around 30 days of consumption, the government hopes the measure will help keep oil supplies stable.

The second release had originally been scheduled for Friday, but the government said in late April that it would be delayed by one day to Saturday. However, the release began on Friday as first planned. A government spokesperson blamed the confusion on poor information-sharing by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, saying: “We'll try to work on better communication.”