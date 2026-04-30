Japan urges Iran to secure safe Hormuz passage for Asian ships

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to move quickly to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for all vessels, including ships from Japan and other Asian countries.
During a 20-minute telephone conversation on Thursday (April 30), Takaichi stressed the need for the major oil chokepoint, now effectively under blockade, to be made safely navigable as soon as possible.
Her appeal followed the successful passage of a crude oil tanker owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of major Japanese oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan Co. Takaichi described the tanker’s safe transit as a positive development from the standpoint of protecting Japanese nationals.
The call was the second between Takaichi and Pezeshkian since the United States and Israel began attacks on Iran in late February.
Takaichi also voiced hope that the United States and Iran would swiftly return to talks aimed at ending their fighting and reaching a final agreement.
Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian said Tehran would be prepared to continue diplomatic efforts if Washington changes its behaviour. He also reportedly accused the US military’s blockade of waters around Iranian ports of being an act of piracy, while saying provocative comments by US officials were further aggravating the regional situation.
Takaichi and Pezeshkian agreed to remain in close communication.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]