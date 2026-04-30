Japan urges Iran to secure safe Hormuz passage for Asian ships

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to move quickly to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for all vessels, including ships from Japan and other Asian countries.

During a 20-minute telephone conversation on Thursday (April 30), Takaichi stressed the need for the major oil chokepoint, now effectively under blockade, to be made safely navigable as soon as possible.

Her appeal followed the successful passage of a crude oil tanker owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of major Japanese oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan Co. Takaichi described the tanker’s safe transit as a positive development from the standpoint of protecting Japanese nationals.