Japan sees naphtha-based chemical supplies lasting past New Year

Japan should have sufficient supplies of naphtha-based chemical products “until after” the beginning of next year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday (April 30).

Takaichi gave the outlook during a ministerial meeting on the Middle East crisis at the prime minister’s office, revising her earlier estimate that Japan had enough naphtha-based products for “more than six months.”

Naphtha is used in products including food trays and paints. Since her previous remarks, Japan has moved to secure alternative procurement routes outside the Middle East.

Takaichi said imports of naphtha from the United States, Algeria, Peru and other countries are expected in May to triple from levels seen before Middle East tensions escalated.