Summer storms to continue across upper Thailand through May 1

The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning of summer storms across upper Thailand, saying that from April 30 to May 1, 2026, the North, Northeast, East, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, will continue to face summer storms.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, while lightning may also occur in certain areas, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China has spread across the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot.

People in the affected areas have been urged to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and weak advertising signs. Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changeable weather.

As for dust during this period, accumulation of dust and haze in the North, Northeast and upper Central region has eased, but remains at a moderate level because some areas have seen rainfall.