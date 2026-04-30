Summer storms to continue across upper Thailand through May 1

The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning of summer storms across upper Thailand, saying that from April 30 to May 1, 2026, the North, Northeast, East, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, will continue to face summer storms.
The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, while lightning may also occur in certain areas, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China has spread across the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot.
People in the affected areas have been urged to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and weak advertising signs. Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changeable weather.
As for dust during this period, accumulation of dust and haze in the North, Northeast and upper Central region has eased, but remains at a moderate level because some areas have seen rainfall.
North: Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature: 21-27C. Maximum temperature: 32-39C. South-easterly winds at 5-15km/h.
Northeast: Thunderstorms in 40% of the region, with strong winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin. Minimum temperature: 21-25C. Maximum temperature: 32-37C. Easterly winds at 10-20km/h.
Central: Thunderstorms in 40% of the region, with strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature: 25-28C. Maximum temperature: 36-39C. Southerly winds at 10-15km/h.
East: Thunderstorms in 40% of the region, with strong winds and hail in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature: 25-28C. Maximum temperature: 33-38C. South-easterly winds at 15-30km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
South (east coast): Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature: 23-27C. Maximum temperature: 34-39C. South-easterly winds at 15-30km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
South (west coast): Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the region, mainly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Satun. Minimum temperature: 24-27C
Maximum temperature: 35-37C. Easterly winds at 10-30km/h. Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds and heavy rain in some places. Minimum temperature: 27-29C.
Maximum temperature: 34-38C. Southerly winds at 10-20km/h.