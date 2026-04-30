Sugar volatility looms as Indonesia import cuts test Thai exports

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, said an assessment of the sugar trade showed rising signs of challenge from higher sugarcane and sugar output both in Thailand and among major global producers.

This was coupled with the “self-reliance” policy of a key trading partner, Indonesia.

Farmers and business operators should prepare production plans in line with market demand, while accelerating the expansion and promotion of exports to new markets with potential and upgrading the cane industry towards high-value processing.

In particular, this includes developing towards bioenergy production and other bio-based products.

One signal to monitor is Indonesia’s policy aimed at reducing reliance on imported sugar for consumption, with a target to increase the use of domestic output to match domestic demand from January 1, 2026.

Indonesia is one of Thailand’s important sugar export markets, so Thailand may need to consider diversifying and finding additional replacement export markets in the next phase, especially as Thailand’s “2025/26 sugarcane output” is likely to increase because of favourable rainfall.