Thai Petrochemical Giant Defend Proposed Joint Venture Against Monopoly Concerns





Navigating the Middle East Crisis

The push for consolidation is being accelerated by immediate geopolitical pressures. Conflict in the Middle East has driven Brent crude to $115 per barrel, disrupted global supply chains, and, according to SCG, destroyed roughly 20 per cent of global ethylene production capacity — damage that could take up to two years to repair.

For SCG, the exposure is acute: approximately 50 to 60 per cent of its raw materials must transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Two company vessels carrying around 55,000 tonnes of feedstock were caught in the conflict zone, though management confirmed they are expected to reach Thailand early next week.

In response, SCG has established a “Daily War Room” to monitor energy costs in real time and is actively diversifying procurement towards suppliers outside the region.

Plant Shutdowns and Domestic Supply Security

The supply crunch has forced SCGC to carry out temporary shutdowns at two plants: the Rayong Olefins (ROC) facility in Thailand and the Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex in Vietnam.

Thammasak insisted, however, that domestic supply will not be curtailed, with the stoppages used in part to carry out maintenance and to accelerate preparations for an ethane feedstock enhancement project at the LSP site.

The LSP ethane project, 54 per cent complete, remains on course for commissioning by the end of 2027. Once operational, it is expected to deliver annual cost savings in excess of 6,000 million baht, reducing SCG’s vulnerability to volatile naphtha prices.

Financial Discipline Amid the Turbulence

The crisis is unfolding as SCG reports a stronger first quarter. The group posted revenue of 123,327 million baht and an adjusted cash EBITDA of 14,929 million baht for Q1 2026, a 17 per cent increase year on year.

Profit for the period stood at 6,223 million baht, while cash on hand improved to 67,137 million baht. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell to 5.0 times from 5.5 times at the end of last year.

Operational restructuring and the elimination of unprofitable businesses have delivered cost savings of approximately 4,300 million baht so far in 2026, the company said, while capital expenditure was held at 5,482 million baht.

Thammasak said the first month of the second quarter had “not been bad,” but declined to offer a more upbeat assessment.

“Despite continued high volatility in both the Middle East and the global economic landscape, SCG will maintain strict financial discipline and accelerate efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of all businesses to be resilient,” he said.

Clean Energy and the ASEAN Opportunity

While the immediate focus is crisis containment, SCG is pressing ahead with longer-term structural shifts. Its clean energy unit, SCG Cleanergy, now has 141 megawatts of installed capacity and is expanding under power purchase agreements with both the public sector and private partners.

The group is also accelerating the roll-out of SCG Low Carbon Cement, which has already captured more than 80 per cent domestic market penetration.

Across ASEAN, where infrastructure investment and foreign direct investment continue to sustain product demand, SCG sees an opportunity to turn its diversified regional manufacturing base into a competitive advantage.

The question for the remainder of 2026 is whether its crisis playbook — war room, feedstock diversification, and financial discipline — will prove sufficient to weather a disruption that shows little sign of abating.



