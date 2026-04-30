Airport fees up 53% — TDRI questions transparency of AOT hike

Airports of Thailand Plc, or AOT, is preparing to raise the passenger service charge for outbound international travellers at six major airports by 53%, prompting the Thailand Development Research Institute to question the transparency of the move.

The new passenger service charge, or PSC, will rise from 730 baht to 1,120 baht for passengers departing Thailand on international flights from six AOT-operated airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai. The increase will take effect on June 20, 2026, and will be included in airfares.

TDRI recently published an article titled “Airport fee hike: questions over transparency”, written by Dr Sumet Ongkittikul and Kittiya Yisthanichakul from its transport and logistics policy research team.

The article said international travel from Thailand would become more expensive after the Civil Aviation Board approved AOT’s request to raise the international PSC at the six airports.

The new increase marks the largest adjustment in the past decade. The PSC was previously raised from 500 baht to 700 baht in 2007, before being lifted again to 730 baht in 2024 to support automated passenger service systems.