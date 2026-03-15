Two-Thirds of Thai Youth ‘Can Read but Not Comprehend’ as Social Media Erodes Critical Thinking

TDRI President warns that reliance on influencer summaries and AI is weakening the 'analytical muscles' of 65% of Thai 15-year-olds.

Thailand is facing a burgeoning literacy crisis, with approximately 65 per cent of 15-year-olds unable to comprehend or analyse the content they read, despite being technically literate.

The warning comes from Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich, president of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), who highlighted a "shocking" trend in recent Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results.

Speaking at a recent academic conference on early childhood development and reading culture, Dr Somkiat revealed that two out of three Thai students fall below "Level 2" proficiency—meaning they can recognise words but struggle to grasp the underlying meaning or intent of a text.

The ‘Influencer’ Effect

Dr Somkiat attributed this decline to a fundamental shift in reading habits. While data from the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) shows that Thais are spending more time reading—rising from 80 minutes a day in 2018 to 113 minutes in 2025—the quality of that engagement has plummeted.