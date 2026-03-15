Two-Thirds of Thai Youth ‘Can Read but Not Comprehend’ as Social Media Erodes Critical Thinking

TDRI President warns that reliance on influencer summaries and AI is weakening the 'analytical muscles' of 65% of Thai 15-year-olds.
Thailand is facing a burgeoning literacy crisis, with approximately 65 per cent of 15-year-olds unable to comprehend or analyse the content they read, despite being technically literate.
The warning comes from Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich, president of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), who highlighted a "shocking" trend in recent Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results.
Speaking at a recent academic conference on early childhood development and reading culture, Dr Somkiat revealed that two out of three Thai students fall below "Level 2" proficiency—meaning they can recognise words but struggle to grasp the underlying meaning or intent of a text.
The ‘Influencer’ Effect
Dr Somkiat attributed this decline to a fundamental shift in reading habits. While data from the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) shows that Thais are spending more time reading—rising from 80 minutes a day in 2018 to 113 minutes in 2025—the quality of that engagement has plummeted.
The rise of social media and "influencer culture" has conditioned young people to consume information in short, passive bursts. "Reading quickly online or scrolling through social media is a passive act," Dr Somkiat explained. "When children rely on influencers to summarise logic or piece together arguments for them, they lose the opportunity to exercise their own analytical muscles."
He warned that while AI and online summaries are useful for basic information gathering, they cannot replace the "brain exercise" provided by deep reading, which allows for emotional resonance and a true understanding of a writer's intentions.
'Murdering' Joy in the Classroom
The TDRI chief also took aim at the traditional Thai education system. He noted that the rigid focus on rote memorisation in Thai language classes often "murders the joy" of learning.
This lack of engagement in the classroom, he argued, drives students towards the instant gratification of digital platforms, where they are less likely to practice critical thinking.
To combat this, Dr Somkiat stressed the importance of investing in "Executive Function" (EF) skills during early childhood.
He argued that fostering a love for reading at a young age is a high-return investment that prepares citizens to adapt to a world increasingly dominated by Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and rapid technological change.
The Return to 'Analogue'
Despite the digital age, Dr Somkiat insisted that traditional books and physical libraries are far from obsolete.
He called on local authorities to invest in community libraries and mobile book units to ensure that high-quality reading material reaches children in every corner of the country.
"Analogue libraries are still necessary and not at all 'uncool'," he said.
He urged local politicians to view the promotion of reading as a savvy political investment, noting that a community that demands better educational resources creates both social and political value.