AI-Generated Deepfakes Target Thai Children as Global Internet Safety Day Highlights Digital Threats

Thailand joins worldwide campaign to combat online predators using artificial intelligence to create fake images, voices and videos exploiting minors.

Thailand has escalated digital safety to a "national agenda" as new data reveals 93% of global child sexual abuse material involves children aged 3-13, with artificial intelligence increasingly weaponised to create sophisticated deepfakes targeting young people.

The stark warning came as Thailand marked Safer Internet Day 2026 with a major conference organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), the Internet Law Reform Dialogue Foundation, UNICEF Thailand, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), and the National Safer Internet Network.

Speaking at the 9 February event in Bangkok, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Acting Sub Lt Thanasit Eiamananchai, outlined Thailand's five-pillar cybersecurity strategy to combat increasingly sophisticated online threats.

"We are seeing criminals use AI to create realistic fake images, voices and videos that are nearly impossible to distinguish from reality," he said, announcing measures including the immediate suspension of suspicious transactions through the AOC 1441 centre, new AI governance frameworks, and strict enforcement of the Personal Data Protection Act.

Alarming Global Statistics

Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, fund manager at ThaiHealth, cited disturbing findings from INHOPE, an international network of hotlines combating child sexual exploitation across 57 countries.

The organisation received 2.5 million reports of suspected child abuse material in 2024, with the vast majority of victims being primary school-aged children.

