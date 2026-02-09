AI-Generated Deepfakes Target Thai Children as Global Internet Safety Day Highlights Digital Threats

Thailand joins worldwide campaign to combat online predators using artificial intelligence to create fake images, voices and videos exploiting minors.
Thailand has escalated digital safety to a "national agenda" as new data reveals 93% of global child sexual abuse material involves children aged 3-13, with artificial intelligence increasingly weaponised to create sophisticated deepfakes targeting young people.
The stark warning came as Thailand marked Safer Internet Day 2026 with a major conference organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), the Internet Law Reform Dialogue Foundation, UNICEF Thailand, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), and the National Safer Internet Network.
Speaking at the 9 February event in Bangkok, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Acting Sub Lt Thanasit Eiamananchai, outlined Thailand's five-pillar cybersecurity strategy to combat increasingly sophisticated online threats.
"We are seeing criminals use AI to create realistic fake images, voices and videos that are nearly impossible to distinguish from reality," he said, announcing measures including the immediate suspension of suspicious transactions through the AOC 1441 centre, new AI governance frameworks, and strict enforcement of the Personal Data Protection Act.
Alarming Global Statistics
Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, fund manager at ThaiHealth, cited disturbing findings from INHOPE, an international network of hotlines combating child sexual exploitation across 57 countries.
The organisation received 2.5 million reports of suspected child abuse material in 2024, with the vast majority of victims being primary school-aged children.
"AI is being used to create increasingly complex and violent sexual content involving children," Dr Pongthep warned. "In Thailand, we're seeing criminals use AI to fake doctors' faces and voices to falsely claim e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes, create fake business personas to solicit investments, and use AI to digitally remove clothing from real people's images to create pornographic material for blackmail and extortion."
The 2024 Global Risk Report identified misinformation and disinformation from AI advances as the top global risk for the next decade, a trend playing out across Thailand's digital landscape.
Multi-Dimensional Response Strategy
ThaiHealth announced a three-pronged approach to tackle the crisis:
Legal Reform: Collaborating with academics and legal experts to update legislation for the digital age.
Digital Immunity Building: Developing youth leaders in media literacy and digital technology to become health communicators and local watchdogs against online threats.
Innovation for Vulnerable Groups: Supporting initiatives such as child-specific mobile SIM cards with built-in content filtering systems, upgrading media literacy curricula to include AI awareness, and ensuring AI governance from the design stage, particularly for technologies affecting children and young people.
"We will develop advanced technological skills for law enforcement officers and multidisciplinary professionals to create safety for citizens in the era of AI crime," Dr Pongthep said.
Protecting Children at the Design Stage
Ken Legins, UNICEF Thailand Representative, emphasised that online child protection cannot be an afterthought.
"In every classroom in Thailand, approximately three children have experienced online sexual abuse or exploitation," he said. "When children are manipulated into creating or sharing sexual content, this is direct abuse—dangerous, undignified and deeply concerning, with serious consequences for their future. Protecting children online must be built into technology design from the outset."
Associate Professor Jumpol Rodkhamdi, chairman of the National Safer Internet Network, said the SIDTH 2026 conference aimed to equip citizens with skills to counter online threats whilst involving children, young people and vulnerable populations in designing online safety approaches.
The two-day conference features academic seminars and exhibitions on creating safe digital environments. Activities will continue throughout February in four provinces—Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen—to build robust local digital immunity and sustainably elevate Thailand's cybersecurity.
Educational AI Governance Framework
ETDA Advisor Rear Admiral Worawit Techasupakul announced the launch of the "Ethical Digital & AI Governance for Education" framework, developed in partnership with the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology, the Office of the Basic Education Commission, and UNICEF.
"We're promoting the Safety by Design concept—platforms that prioritise safety from the beginning," he said, introducing the new "AI & Digital Ethics for Educators" curriculum designed to create unified understanding and approaches for both teachers and students in using AI responsibly.
Thailand's campaign aligns with the global Safer Internet Day 2026, marked worldwide on 10 February under the international theme "Together for a better internet".
The initiatives come as Thailand reinforces core digital safety principles to vulnerable groups, particularly children, young people and the elderly: "Don't believe, don't rush, don't transfer."