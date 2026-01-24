Meta Unlocks ‘Mystery Mansion of Scams’ to Frontline Thailand’s Anti-Fraud Tech Offensive

Immersive weekend experience combines public education with AI-powered enforcement that removed 7.3m fraudulent posts in six months.

Meta has launched an ambitious anti-fraud initiative in Thailand, unveiling an immersive public experience that combines education with aggressive enforcement measures which have resulted in the removal of millions of pieces of scam-related content across its platforms.

The tech giant's latest effort, "The Mystery Mansion of Scams", opens to the public this weekend as a free interactive experience running from 23-25 January at the Maen Sri Waterworks Building.

The initiative represents a groundbreaking collaboration with six major Thai public-sector organisations: the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The immersive experience invites visitors to unravel the cautionary tale of a young woman through a suspenseful investigation, guided by a black cat narrator and clues from a ghostly figure.

As participants explore the mansion from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily, they will encounter various forms of online scams embedded within the storyline, including romance scams, investment fraud, impersonation, and other deceptive schemes.

