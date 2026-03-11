Gold rises sharply as weaker dollar boosts demand

Global gold prices rose by almost 2% on Tuesday (March 10), supported by a weaker US dollar and easing inflation concerns, as lower oil prices fuelled hopes that the conflict in the Middle East might end sooner than feared.

Reuters reported that spot gold climbed 1.9% to US$5,231.79 an ounce as of 1.31pm US Eastern time (5.31pm GMT). US gold futures for April delivery settled 2.7% higher at US$5,242.10.

The dollar index weakened, helping to support bullion prices, as a softer greenback makes dollar-priced gold more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after soaring to their highest level in more than three years a day earlier, following US President Donald Trump’s prediction that the war in the Middle East could end soon. That helped ease fears of a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies.

However, the situation on the ground has shown no clear sign of de-escalation. People contacted by Reuters in Tehran said overnight US and Israeli air strikes on the capital were the fiercest since the conflict began.