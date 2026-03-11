North faces first wave of summer storms with heavy rain, hail and lightning

The first day of Thailand’s latest summer storm spell is set to hit the North before other regions, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of heavy rain, strong winds, hail and possible lightning in some areas on Wednesday (March 11).

In its latest forecast, the department said the North would see summer storms over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning possible in some places. The weather is being caused by a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar while the region remains hot during the day.

At the same time, a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China is covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over the lower Central region and the East. This is expected to trigger isolated thunderstorms in those areas.

The department urged people in the North to beware of summer storms and avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to strengthen fruit trees and take precautions to protect crops and livestock, while residents were told to take care of their health during the changing weather.

In the South, thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain are forecast because easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers, and mariners in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.