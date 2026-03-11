North faces first wave of summer storms with heavy rain, hail and lightning

The first day of Thailand’s latest summer storm spell is set to hit the North before other regions, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of heavy rain, strong winds, hail and possible lightning in some areas on Wednesday (March 11).
In its latest forecast, the department said the North would see summer storms over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning possible in some places. The weather is being caused by a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar while the region remains hot during the day.
At the same time, a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China is covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over the lower Central region and the East. This is expected to trigger isolated thunderstorms in those areas.
The department urged people in the North to beware of summer storms and avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to strengthen fruit trees and take precautions to protect crops and livestock, while residents were told to take care of their health during the changing weather.
In the South, thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain are forecast because easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers, and mariners in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.
The department also warned that during March 12-13, another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend over the Northeast, the East and the South China Sea while upper Thailand remains hot. That combination is expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and possible lightning to more parts of upper Thailand.
For Bangkok and surrounding areas, the forecast says the weather will remain hot during the day, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range from 26-27C to 35-37C, with easterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour. A separate weather reading for Bangkok on Wednesday morning showed mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures around 28C and hot afternoon conditions.
In the North, daytime weather will be hot, with thunderstorms covering 30% of the region, along with gusty winds and hail in some areas, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak. Temperatures are forecast at 17-22C at the low end and 28-37C at the high end.
The Northeast is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the region and gusty winds in some places, especially Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nong Bua Lamphu. Temperatures are forecast at 18-21C to 32-35C.
The Central region will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C to 34-36C.
The East will also be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are forecast at 23-25C to 34-37C, while waves are expected at around 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
On the eastern coast of the South, thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with temperatures of 22-25C to 32-35C. On the western coast, thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga and Krabi, with temperatures of 23-25C to 33-35C.