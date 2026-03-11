Aramco warns of catastrophic impact if Strait of Hormuz stays blocked

Saudi Aramco warned on Tuesday (March 10) that continued disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the Iran war could trigger severe damage across global oil markets and the wider world economy.

Speaking to reporters during an earnings call, Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said the longer the interruption lasted, the harsher the fallout would be.

He described the current turmoil as the most serious crisis ever faced by the region’s oil and gas industry, adding that while the company had weathered disruptions before, none had matched the scale of the present situation.

The warning came as oil movements through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely paralysed.

Under normal conditions, about one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply passes through the strategic waterway.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would not permit “one litre of oil” to leave the Middle East if attacks by the United States and Israel continued.

Nasser said the consequences were already spreading well beyond the energy sector.

In addition to hitting shipping and insurance, the crisis was also set to ripple through aviation, agriculture, the automotive industry and a wide range of other businesses.