Cambodia approves creation of companies to buy bad debts

Nikkei Asia has reported that the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has approved the establishment of asset-management institutions, or AMIs, to buy or receive transfers of non-performing loans from commercial banks and microfinance institutions.

The move comes as experts raise growing concern over a rapid and record rise in non-performing loans, or NPLs, across Cambodia’s financial-services sector.

Bad debts surge

In its 2025 annual consultation report on Cambodia, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) said asset quality had deteriorated significantly, with the NPL ratio rising to 7.8% in the banking sector and reaching 10% among microfinance institutions. That was up from 6.2% for banks and 7.4% for microfinance lenders a year earlier.

Cambodia’s Credit Bureau reported that, as of December 2025, the average outstanding personal loan per borrower stood at around US$6,500, or roughly 230,000 baht, according to the figures cited in the report.

Data from the Cambodia Microfinance Association also painted a worrying picture, showing that the proportion of borrowers with repayments overdue by at least 30 days, known as PAR30, rose from 7.3% in December 2024 to 9.6% by the end of last year.

At the lender level, Sathapana, one of the country’s biggest loan providers, recorded a PAR30 ratio of 14.6% of its total loan portfolio. South Korea-backed Woori Bank reported an NPL ratio of 10.5%, while smaller lender LOLC Cambodia reported bad loans of 12.3%.